Kathy Jonokuchi, DVM, Graduate of UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and 23 Year Practicing Veterinarian Joins WhatCanWe.org Board

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2014 --WhatCanWe.org™, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing the impact of veterinary expenses on animal rescue groups, announced that Kathy Jonokuchi, DVM, has joined its board of directors. WhatCanWe.org raises funds to develop programs which offset licensed, nonprofit animal rescue veterinary costs, currently accounting for over 50% of most rescue’s operating budgets. By relieving rescues of this burden WhatCanWe.org hopes to help save millions of animals in shelters from euthanasia.



“The addition of Dr. Jonokuchi to our board is both an honor and a giant leap forward” said Beth Pattee, C0-Founder and CEO of WhatCanWe.org. “Her 23 years in practice, insights from working with rescues, and her desire to make a profound difference are invaluable. It enables us to positively impact those at both ends of the leash.”



A graduate of the esteemed UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Jonokuchi continues practicing on a part-time basis specializing in small animal veterinary medicine. She is also trained in wildlife, zoo, reptile, bird, rabbit and pocket pet medicine. Rescue animals have always been near and dear to her heart. Dr. Jonokuchi is the proud guardian of two rescued dogs as well as two rescued cats.



After years of providing veterinary services to local animal shelters and rescue organizations Dr. Jonokuchi recognized that there must be a more efficient, effective way to support the rescue community. To that end the mission, mindset, and professional collaboration that WhatCanWe.org board members share truly resonates with Dr. Jonokuchi. She is actively researching ways to help create a mobile program exclusively to serve the nonprofit rescue community. Hopefully one key component will be wellness visits. These visits are presently unaffordable expenditures for the rescued pet population.



WhatCanWe.org has been proactive and mindful, engaging the rescue community and actively seeking input from leadership within the benevolent rescue organizations. Dr. Jonokuchi has a wealth of insight and is able to tap into many resources and professional associations within the veterinary community. She is a member of the California Veterinary Medical Association, Santa Barbara-Ventura County Veterinary Medical Association and the Conejo Valley Audubon Society. She sees an opportunity to form collaborative educational programs with other members of these organizations which has the potential to benefit both them and the animal rescue community.



Dr. Jonokuchi also enjoys opportunities to teach and educate young students. She is currently teaching an ornithology field class to 6-9th grade students at One Spark Academy in Thousand Oaks. She will be presenting a career workshop next month for 5-9th grade students at AAUW’s Brighter Horizons, Career in Science and Technology at CLU.



When not working or teaching, Dr. Jonokuchi enjoys painting, photography, Tai Chi, hiking, birding and wine tasting. She resides in Newbury Park along with her husband, two children and their rescued pets.?



About WhatCanWe.org

WhatCanWe.org™ started in 2012 to raise awareness and funds for licensed, nonprofit animal rescues in order to help offset the financial hardships most currently endure due to overwhelming veterinary expenses.



Contact:

Beth Pattee

Co-Founder/CEO

Beth@whatcanwe.org

818.917.7409



Website:

www.WhatCanWe.org



Social Networking:



www.Facebook.com/WhatCanWe

www.Twitter/WhatCanWe

www.Pinterest/WhatCanWe

www.Instagram/WhatCanWe