Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2017 --Ms. Katrina Walker, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and author of the book "Unbreakable" will be co-hosting the Masters of Funk Tour Concert in Memphis on December 16th with Roland Martin of News One.



The concert, featuring The Bar-Kays, Rose Royce, Original Lakeside, Brick, Yarbrough and Peoples, The Gap Experience, and Steve Arrington will be held at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Master.



Talking about how she got involved in co-hosting this event, Ms. Walker said, "Everything happened so fast! I didn't know that Larry Dotson, the lead singer of the Bar-Kays, would be at the same event I was but when I saw him there I knew he had to have my book. I walked up to him, introduced myself and handed him a signed copy of "Unbreakable". He was very polite but caught off guard and as he was called to go on stage, he handed my book back and asked me to hold it for him." Katrina continued, "Larry wound up in area reserved for other celebrities and while I didn't want to bother him, I wanted to make sure he didn't forget my book. I saw a friendly young lady with the radio station and after I explained the situation, she took me to him.



Larry told me, 'I heard you speak about where you're from so can you please attend our book signing on Wednesday and can we also have your number?' I wasn't able to go so I didn't think much about it until my phone rang and Larry said, 'We missed you at the book signing, we were looking for you!' From then on we've been friends. I have always loved the Bar-Kays. No matter who you are, their music makes it so you can't help but feel that 'ole school funk'. I can honestly say Larry and his family are the best people in the world to me. I told them I needed help, that I needed the world to know me so I can help people get back up from all the struggles they're facing. I'm so grateful that they've made it possible for me to co-host this concert. All I can say is 'Thank you Lord' for placing me to stand in that spot, that day."



Katrina's inspiring story of overcoming abuse, five marriages and homelessness to become a successful businesswoman is told in her popular autobiography, "Unbreakable". She's passionate about the issue of domestic abuse and is completing a PSA on the subject that will be distributed nationally. Additionally, her Katrina Walker Foundation is partnering with national organizations to bring awareness to this important subject.



Her book, "Unbreakable: 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire The Katrina Walker Story" is available on Amazon as well as directly through her website.



"I consider myself a motivator - not a motivational speaker. Everyone has a story. Everyone goes through trials and tribulations. I don't speak to or at people. I communicate and connect with them instead. I help others with good old fashion advice - financially, socially, mentally, and spiritually. I motivate people to get up and achieve their goals, start that new business, go after that promotion, Show them how to leave that bad relationship. I've been there. I motivate people to stop making excuses, stop saying 'can't do', and I'm going to use all my experiences to show you how."



Katrina Walker's website address is http://mskatrinawalker.com.