KB Home & SUPERVALU Announcements: (NYSE:KBH), (NYSE:SVU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2013 --KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced plans for its fifth new home community in the Stapleton master plan. KB Home has sold more new homes within Stapleton than any other builder since the development opened in 2002. Model home construction is nearly complete for the new neighborhood called Stapleton Conservatory Green, with a grand opening planned for April 6.



“We are proud to have been an active member of the Stapleton community since the beginning, building our new homes there for over 10 years now,” said Matt Mandino, president of KB Home’s Colorado division.



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilding companies in the United States.



SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) announced changes at the senior level as Sam Duncan, SUPERVALU’s president and chief executive officer, finalizes his executive leadership team.



Sherry Smith, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company at the end of May. Smith has served as the company’s CFO since her appointment in December 2010. She has spent 26 years with SUPERVALU and previously served as senior vice president, finance. The company plans to announce a new CFO at a later date.



Karla Robertson has been named executive vice president for legal, effective immediately. She replaces Todd Sheldon, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary.



SUPERVALU Inc. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $17 billion.



