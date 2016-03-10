KC Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Pet Products

Concord, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Kelley Coulter is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TheCritterPackShack.com. The website offers a wide selection of products for all types of pets to give pet owners all of the items that they might need to take care of any type of pet. Coulter was inspired to start her website by her own love of animals. She created her website with the goal of providing a convenient way for people to buy items for their pets and have them delivered right to their door.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of TheCritterPackShack.com. The website offers products including AKC dog beds, farrier tools, fish tank thermostats, Meow mix cat food, pet memorial grave stones, bolster dog beds, Blue Buffalo cat food, aquarium heaters, bearded dragon food, horse leg wraps, Natures Miracle cleaner for pet accidents, waterproof horse blankets, Zupreem bird food, and much more. In the future, Coulter will continue to look for new products that customers can use to enhance their bond with all of the critters in their homes.



Providing everything to do with pets in one convenient place is very important to Coulter. She has built her website to offer a wide range of products for all types of pets so that customers can find everything they need in one place rather than having to go from store to store. A customer shopping on TheCritterPackShack.com, can easily browse through the different sections of the site that relate to the critters in their care to find all of the great products that they may need to care for their pets. They can shop for all of their animals without ever leaving their house.



In addition to the main website, Coulter is launching a blog located at http://www.TheCritterPackShackBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to anything relevant to pets and pet owners. Coulter will be talking about how to care for different types of pets, providing product reviews of specific items offered on her website, and offering pet health information. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with all of the information that they might need to take great care of their pets and find excellent products to use with them.



About TheCritterPackShack.com

TheCritterPackShack.com, a division of KC Global Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kelley Coulter.



Kelley Coulter

http://www.TheCritterPackShack.com

980-781-5378



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com