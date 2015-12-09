KC Global Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Environmentally Friendly Pet Products

Concord, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Kelley Coulter is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PawsAndNature.com. The website offers a broad selection of pet products that are natural and environmentally friendly to ensure that pet owners can provide items to their pets that will be safe and healthy for them. Coulter was inspired to start her website after rescuing a dog who was very sick. She decided that there was a need for a place where people could go to get health information about pets, without having to be confused by medical jargon. She started her website with the intent of providing information about pet health as well as offering natural products that could help pets who needed gentle nontoxic products to keep them healthy.



There are many environmentally friendly and natural products featured within the merchandise of PawsAndNature.com. The website offers products including gourmet dog biscuits, orthopedic dog beds, rubber dog toys, pet first aid kits, and much more. There are also Heyday dog beds, which are dog beds that are ecologically certified and machine washable, and Zogoflex dog toys which are completely recyclable, nontoxic, and extremely durable. In the future, Coulter will be adding cat products to the website that are also natural and ecofriendly. She will continue to add new products to the site as she finds great items that people can use to keep pets happy and healthy.



Providing a website that is easy to navigate and has outstanding products is very important to Coulter. She researches products fully before adding them to the site to make sure that they are high quality and healthy for pets. PawsAndNature.com is broken into categories to make it easy for customers to find the products that they are looking for. Product descriptions help customers learn more about the products that are available while they are browsing so that they can easily find the products that are best for their pets.



In addition to the main website, Coulter is launching a blog located at http://www.PawsAndNatureBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products that are offered on the website. Coulter will be talking about different products on the site, pet health topics, information on pet health care for people without a medical background, and her own pets. The goal of the blog is to provide a place where people can come to get the information they need and also to offer a place where they can share information with others.



About PawsAndNature.com

PawsAndNature.com, a division of KC Global Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kelley Coulter.



Kelley Coulter

http://www.PawsAndNature.com

980-781-5378



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com