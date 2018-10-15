KCTU Channel 5.4 in Wichita Adds OKTV Network, a Subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), to Its Roster

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --The OKTV Network, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Purespectrum Inc. (PSRU:OTC), has launched as a digital channel on KCTU Channel 5.4 in Wichita, Kansas. The station reaches 380,000 households in the Wichita area.



Established as an engaging and original programming network, OKTV is an advertiser-supported, 24-hour streaming media company of original programming, in addition to user-generated content, available to millions of viewers in the United States.



"We are pleased to announce our affiliate station partnership with KCTU," states Xavier "X" Mitchell, founder of OKTV. He continues, "Expanding distribution with affiliate stations has been an integral component of OKTV's long-term digital strategy, and I am very proud we can add KCTU, to our increasing distribution affiliates."



For more information about OKTV, visit http://www.myok.tv/.



About OKTV

Opportunity Knocks Television (OKTV) is an internet streamed and broadcast entertainment network offering 24/7, 365 days a year programming. The network is committed to producing quality, compelling family-friendly entertainment options for viewers of all ages. Viewers are able to enjoy original programming, TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres. The free network can be watched from viewers as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen and in select cities via broadcast.



The network debuted in March, 2018 is currently on the air and available in over 60 countries on DIRECTV, Rabbit TV Plus, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Smart TVs, Sling TV, and its stand alone app available on all mobile platforms including google play and itunes. Based on its in-house metrics, OKTV estimates that it has around two million downstream and regular viewers. OKTV also streams live on its Facebook page and via Phillips and Samsung SmartTVs.



Facebook: @oktvlive

Instagram: @oktvlive

Twitter: @oktvlive



