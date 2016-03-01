KDKD-FM to Broadcast Live at Champion Brands 60th Anniversary Celebration

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --KDKD-FM features programs from FOX News Radio, Dial Global, and the Motor Racing Network. Daytime and afternoon favorite station personalities plus others will interview on-location event sponsors, dignitaries, and racers participating in the VCRA Professional Road Rally for Autism Awareness.



Their sister station KDKD-AM (1280 AM) will also broadcast live with their "Oldies" and "Classic Rock" format on Thursday May 5th inviting the public to Champion factory tours in the evening and doing additional interviews.



Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding.



About Champion Brands

Champion Brands, an industry leader in the development and packaging of chemicals, lubricants, and motor oils, can be contacted at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.