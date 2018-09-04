Keago Is a Versatile, Smart Door Lock That Offers Security and Convenience

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2018 --Keago is an innovative new smart lock for homeowners, designed to enhance their security while also adding convenience and functionality. The Keago system includes three distinct lock variations to be compatible with deadbolts, cylinders and latchbolts so that people all over the world can use it. Overall, the three Keago variations can accommodate more than 80 different lock types.



The Keago system incorporates a basic door locking mechanism, but it also includes a variety of other features to make users' lives easier. They can lock and unlock the door using their fingerprint, passcode, smartphone app, Bluetooth key fob or standard key, letting them use whichever manner they find most convenient. The mobile app also enables remote locking and unlocking when used with the optional Wi-Fi bridge.



Keago incorporates military-grade encryption to prevent hackers from gaining unauthorized access to the user's property. The metal construction itself is heavy and durable for protection against physical attacks.



The system is battery-powered, and the batteries can be expected to last about two years before needing to be replaced. When the battery is dead, the device stays locked in a neutral state so that users can stay safe while still being able to unlock their door. The bolt itself is not motorized, which conserves power over the life of the battery.



Users can also set up guest access to allow friends, family or temporary guests to open the lock as needed. These authorizations can be for a specified number of uses, a defined time period or they can be unlimited. There is also an option to create recurring access patterns, for example, for a service provider who visits on a particular day each month.



The Keago team has already completed the prototype and all necessary product testing. To raise money for the first full production run, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of about $18,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated nearly $7,000. The campaign will continue until October 6, 2018.



Campaign backers will receive discounted prices for Keago locks and their related accessories. The creators of Keago expect to deliver products to customers in November 2018, but they have built in an extra month to allow for any complications that cause delays so customers may actually receive their products sooner than expected.