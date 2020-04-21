Keder Solutions Launches 24/7 International Ecommerce Access

Oak Creek, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Keder Solutions, manufacturer and supplier of Keder, PVC Fabrics & Vinyl, Keder Rail, Flat Keder and Keder Cord Extrusion, Curtain Hangers, Fasteners & Converting Services have launched a new eCommerce site offering 24/7 sales, shipping 99% of all orders within one business day. Placing hundreds of products on an international platform with Live Chat available during business hours, Keder Solutions' online shopping experience is the cornerstone of their business philosophy.



"We implemented eCommerce solutions to give you more options and service – not less," says "Keder" Keith Eismann, Vice-President of Keder Solutions. "Your options have tripled – live sales support, eCommerce and live chat options."



Supplemented by a recent expansion that has doubled staff size, added bi-lingual sales support and developed new in-house manufacturing capabilities, Keder Solutions continues to put the client experience first. After 11 years of manufacturing a robust product line of products supporting the Tent & Structure, Marine, Awning, Soft-Signage & Printing industries – Keder Solutions considers it a privilege to have a diverse workforce that is the backbone of the company's growth.



"We listen closely to our client's ideas, needs and feedback," continues Eismann. "With the help of our loyal customers, we continue to grow the company by offering outstanding customer service; from manufacturing to order to delivery, maximizing quality control and speedy fulfillment."



Keder Solutions is also in the process of creating multi-language pages. Enhancing their international customer facilities by adding Portuguese, French & Japanese options to their English and Spanish selections, the company's growth since its conception continues on an upward trajectory.



"Quote to live by," mentions Eismann. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Keder Solutions is a company that has this incorporated into the foundation of their advancement.