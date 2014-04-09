Keep an Eye on Your Elderly Parents & Disabled Family

Bloomingdale, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Ease of Care: Protecting You and Your Loved Ones



Abuse of the elderly has become an epidemic. Across the world, an increasing number of reports are being made involving elderly abuse inside of care facilities and nursing homes. The National Center on Elder Abuse, Bureau of Justice Statistics, cites nearly 6 million cases of elder abuse in 2010 alone and almost 1 of out every 10 elderly person was abused that same year. With these statistics, it is more important than ever for you to provide protection for your parents and grandparents in their golden years. Ease of Care security allows you to protect yourself and your loved ones. Here, we will look at the benefits of choosing Ease of Care, and the various ways they can protect your family.



Much Cheaper than Nursing Homes and Facilities



Protect Your Parents



Want to keep an eye on any caretakers who visit your parents? Ease of Care - Home Camera Monitoring can help you to do just that. Ease of Care LLC, is the first company in the security industry to place their focus on just the elderly and disabled families. Elderly abuse is a real issue all over the world. With video surveillance, it is impossible for abusers to deny negligent care when it is happening. By keeping an eye on hired caregivers, you can rest assured that your parents are being treated with the respect and care they deserve.



Protect Your Valuables



They even have systems that can help to protect you against home intruders. With their intercom systems, you can always see who's at the door before they see you. If your home is invaded, our security systems will capture it all. No matter if your parents live in your home or theirs, you can still protect them while also keeping your valuables safe. Let possible intruders know that you mean business by installing an Ease of Care security system today.



