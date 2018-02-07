Keep Healthy, Inc. Delivers Grab-and-Go Bars That Are as Delicious as They Are Nutritious

Northport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --Keep Healthy, Inc. is a manufacturer of snack, protein and low glycemic bars that aims to create delicious tasting bars using all-natural ingredients. In reading the nutrition labels, there will be no sign of any artificial preservatives, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners, or other ingredients/additives that are nearly impossible to pronounce. The focus is on the incredible ingredients that are used to create the products.



Not only are these snack bars nutritious and tasty, but they also satisfy a variety of special diet requirements. There are no animal products or animal byproducts in the bars, making them suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. All of the Keep Healthy bars are NON-GMO, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Dairy Free and 100% Plant Based.



The complete product line contains almost 50 different bars across 7 product lines. Each bar is made up of anywhere from 2 to 11 ingredients, all of which are "clean label" and "good for you food". The bars do not contain any added artificial preservatives and are shelf stable for up to 18 months.



Keep Healthy bars are currently available in convenience stores, supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. The bars are also available through the SnackNation subscription box, American Airlines flights and on Amazon. Since the company's launch in January 2015, it has generated almost 1.5 million in sales in sales.



Keep Healthy, Inc. is currently seeking investors on WeFunder. Investors can invest into the company starting at $100. The Investment details can be viewed on WeFunder.