Keep on Doggin, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Dog Care Supplies for Lifelong Companionship

Sea Girt, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2017 --Kathleen Tompkins is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.KeepOnDoggin.com. The website offers a wide variety of dog care supplies for lifelong companionship including dog beds, dog containment systems, fashion dog apparel, food and water bowls, harnesses and leashes, and dog toys. Tompkins was inspired by the number of dog owners counting on the ever-constant unconditional love their dogs provide through life's painful and joyous moments alike. Through her online dog supply store, Tompkins is excited to help customers spend less time shopping and more time experiencing the never-ending joy and satisfaction of their pets.



There are many excellent dog care supplies featured within the merchandise of KeepOnDoggin.com. The website carries items including dog beds such as multi-surface dog travel beds and easy-wash designer dog beds; dog containment supplies such as airline-approved collapsible pet carriers and travel backpack pet carriers; dog apparel such as suede sweater pet jackets and casual pet sneakers; and more. In the future, Tompkins plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Tompkins regarding each and every transaction made on KeepOnDoggin.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a wallet travel pet bowl that will keep a pup hydrated on any adventure, or ensure a pet stays comfortable on night strolls with a reflective pet harness and leash combo.



To complement the main website, Tompkins is also launching a blog located at http://www.KeepOnDogginBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as keeping a dog stylishly cozy in dog sweatshirts, treating a pup to plush comfort with designer dog beds, and keeping the bonding going with rope dog toys. Tompkins hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping dogs happy and comfortable every day.



About KeepOnDoggin.com

KeepOnDoggin.com – a division of Keep On Doggin, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kathleen Tompkins.



Kathleen Tompkins

http://www.KeepOnDoggin.com