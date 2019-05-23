Keep Pets Safe with Residential Fencing Solutions

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --Spring has sprung. After a long season of being cooped-up indoors, most pets are probably bursting to get outside. As a residential fencing contractor in Vancouver, the team at QS Fencing get a lot of inquiries about the best way to keep dogs safe—and according to them, one of the best solutions to pet-proof a property is a chain-link fence. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/.



It might sound surprising, given that chain-link fences are more typically connected with commercial applications. However, having undertaken many types of fence installations in Vancouver, QS Fencing knows that chain-link fences can be a terrific solution for pet-proofing a property, as long as it's done correctly.



A few extra precautions are necessary when creating an installation for pets. For example, residential chain-link should be "knuckled" at the top and bottom so jumpers and diggers are not exposed to sharp edges. A bottom line wire can be run along the ground, strained tight to prevent determined explorers from pushing underneath.



And a chain-link fence isn't just good for keeping pets contained, it can also keep unwanted animals out. Depending on the property location, deer, foxes, or even coyotes might pose a problem to a homeowner's garden and possibly compromise pet safety. Chain-link can be installed at a variety of heights to suit different needs and applications.



As one of the toughest fencing solutions in Vancouver, chain-link fences are relatively low cost and easy to install. Its galvanized coating makes it rust resistant, and an optional vinyl coating can further improve both its longevity and appearance.



As a residential fencing solution, a good chain-link fence will help prevent pets from slipping off on an Incredible Journey. Call (604) 777-3057 to speak to a residential fence contractor in Vancouver today and learn more about fencing solutions for pets.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



