Keep the Reader Engaged with PubHTML5 Flip Book Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --As the online publishing becomes popular, now PubHTML5 allows online flipbook management for all users. PubHTML5, the well-known flip book maker, provides HTML5 publishing solutions for online marketing. Its cloud platform allows digital flipbook management, including the SEO details settings, share settings and safe setting.



As the technology develops fast, most people are no longer depending on the print media to get the information they require. Instead, people prefer reading online or electronic versions of magazines or catalogs. PubHTML5 flip book maker enables users to create and deliver rich interactive versions of their favorite print editions, without comprising quality.



PubHTML5 flipbook software enables users to publish eBooks, preparing issues for the magazines, business brochures, and annual reports and so on. All those content can display elegantly with the book-like interface and page flip effect.



PubHTML5 is the ultimate and smart choice because its benefits include: it is free, save energy and time, it provides with a set of design tools to make digital magazine more professional and eye-catching. It enables readers easy navigating through the magazine, enrich the magazine with dynamic multimedia element like offline video, YouTube, Vimeo, sound, image slideshow and even shopping items.



More so, PubHTML5 helps to publish HTML5 based page sliding digital magazine that can run smoothly on PC, Mac, iPad, Android and other mobile devices via mainstream browsers such as IE, Google Chrome, FireFox and Safari.



Don't wait again, go to PubHTML5 and directly upload PDF in no time and manage it for online distribution. For further information, visit http://pubhtml5.com.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is the leading digital publishing software developer which provides the publishing services for users. It develops with the desktop flip book maker and online version as well as the online management tool.