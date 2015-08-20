Keep Your Pets Cool in the Heat

Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --The summer heat can be scorching and presents a danger to dogs and cats. Hyperthermia claims the lives of many dogs and cats each year, and can also have lasting damage for those who survive.



"Many pet owners take precautions to prevent themselves from overheating, but often forget their four-legged family members can suffer from the sweltering heat just as easily," said Katie Grant, president of PetFirst Pet Insurance.



Dogs and cats do not have the ability to sweat easily, thus making it more difficult to cool themselves. The average temperature of a dog or cat is around 100.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit, but a temperature above 105 degrees Fahrenheit becomes dangerous to a pet's health and well-being.



Prince, who has had PetFirst Pet Insurance since 2008, was playing at a dog park last September when he fell over and began seizing due to heat stroke. His pet parent rushed him to an emergency clinic where Prince was treated and released in good condition, but was left with a $2,378.80 vet bill.



To prevent your pet from having the same experience as Prince, be sure to leave exercising and outdoor activity to early morning and late evening hours when it is cooler. Be sure to provide plenty of shade and water for your pet and never leave a pet in a car, even with the windows rolled down.



Below are some signs your pet may be suffering from hyperthermia:



- Sluggish

- Disoriented

- Panting hard

- Vomiting

- Seizing

- Non-responsive



If you pet experiences any of the symptoms above, seek treatment at the nearest veterinarian office or emergency clinic. If immediate treatment is not available, try to the following items to cool your pet's temperature back to normal:



- Place in cool bath

- Cover with cool towels

- Spray with cool water

- Give ice chips if pet is responsive enough to chew



For more information on ways to protect your pet from heat stroke this summer, contact your veterinarian.



