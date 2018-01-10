Keesling Law Group in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma Provides Criminal Defense Attorney to Help Abused Citizens

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2018 --The Tulsa based law firm, Keesling Law Group practices in all federal and state courts in Oklahoma, and regularly handle legitimate matters all through the United States. The company represents a number of clients such as professionals, individuals, small and large businesses, employers, entrepreneurs, employees, investors, shareholders, non-profit organizations, and nationally recognized companies and middle market. David Keesling is the founder of the firm who works along with a team of highly skilled lawyers to provide the clients with the best outcomes.



Keesling Law Group specializes in criminal defense law and has successfully assisted a number of clients. The criminal defense attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma defend the clients by using hands-on and aggressive investigations to expose proof vital to prepare a defense and to dismiss criminal charges. The lawyers with this law firm methodically prepare each client's criminal defense case and appoint expert witnesses every time. Also, the expert lawyers personally investigate the facts relating to each case, gather proof, interview witnesses, and prepare a strategy that will result in the best possible consequence for the clients.



The practice areas of Keesling Law Group is not only limited to criminal defense but also includes business and corporate law, family law and estates, contract law, employment labor law, civil rights law, etc.



Call on 918-924-5101 to know more about criminal defense services and employment lawyers in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma.



About Keesling Law Group

Keesling Law Group has successfully handled cases which may range from the simple ones to the more complicated ones. The firm is specially known for its work in the areas of contract law, business and corporate law, criminal defense and civil rights law, and family law and employment and labor law.