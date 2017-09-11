Keesling Law Group Offers Free Consultation with Employment Law Attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow OK

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2017 --Keesling Law Group has strengthened its expanding labor and employment practice in various parts of Oklahoma. The firm represents companies in wide range of industries in connection with collective agreements. For years, Keesling Law Group has been successfully dealing with companies in the real estate, technology, finance, venue management, health-care, entertainment, fitness, and hospitality care, offering a free consultation with the expert employment law attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow OK.



The expert lawyer serves as counsel and litigator in connection with workplace-related matters, such as sexual harassment and discrimination allegations; compliant payroll and compensation practices; employee hiring, firing, and disciplinary matters; and employment pacts, such as non-compete and non-solicitation agreements.



The experts are also active in the traditional labor sector, representing clients in connection with collective bargaining, grievance arbitration, and union organizing and elections. They understand that labor disputes can be complicated, stressful and unpredictable. As experienced legal counsel, they can advise their clients and respond to their claims involving government laws and regulations. They also provide personalized service and attention when the clients need it most. The expert attorneys work closely with the clients to quickly and effectively resolve their employment related legal issues.



At Keesling Law Group, the employment attorneys take a proactive approach to client counseling. They also help with the clients avoid employment and workplace disputes before they arise. They also conduct educational seminars and programs for their employer clients to assist them in developing necessary workplace handbooks, policies, and procedures. The expert team regularly monitors new and emerging employment laws, trends, and regulations to ensure that their clients are fully aware of legal developments that may impact their workplace and business operations. Their proactive approach towards high quality, comprehensive legal services set them apart from the rest.



About Keesling Law Group

Keesling Law Group is a boutique law firm that has some of the best and experienced Business Lawyer in Bixby and Jenks Oklahoma working for them. Their lawyers serve many areas that includes Criminal and Civil Rights Law, Family Law and Estates, Contract Law and more.