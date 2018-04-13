Keesling Law Group Provides the Best Business Attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Keesling Law Group is a well-known boutique law firm headquartered in Tulsa. The primary service that is provided by this law firm is to advise clients about their legal rights and responsibilities. Moreover, the law firm also represents clients in corporate and business law, civil rights and criminal defense law, contract law, labor and employment law, and family law and estates cases. The team of professionals at this law firm consists of both transactional and trial lawyers who have more than three decades of experience. The experts here have effectively dealt with cases irrespective of their sizes and complexity level.



Even though this law firm is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma; they serve the people far beyond Tulsa. This law firm consists of attorneys who have been allowed to practice before all three federal courts in Oklahoma, every state court in Oklahoma, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver. David Keesling is the founder of the firm who has built a solid reputation as a highly efficient and winning trial lawyer, a legal advisor and a skilled negotiator with outstanding legal know-how.



The business attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma advises and represents individuals and organizations operating across a wide range of industries. Some of the common litigation and nonlitigation services that the business attorney offers include breach of contract, employment and consulting agreements, fiduciary duty litigation, licensing agreements, fraud, and misrepresentation, etc.



The criminal defense attorney in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Oklahoma is known for their experience and wish to take on attention-grabbing, challenging, and complicated cases. Moreover, this law firm focuses on preparing for trial with a winning tactic to improve outcomes for its customers. To get in touch with the attorneys here or to schedule a free consultation with an attorney, one can directly call on (918) 924-5101.



