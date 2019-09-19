Kei Reeves Is Revolutionizing the Natural Hair Care Movement in New Jersey with NJNHB Event

Edison, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Hundreds of attendees are expected to pack out the New Jersey Natural Hair and Beauty Expo on Saturday, September 28th thru Sunday, September 29th. The wildly popular event is back by popular demand for a third year at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.



The NJNHB event focuses on natural hair care solutions and seeks to educate women of color on safe, reliable products for their beauty regimen.



Founder Kei Reeves knows the importance of this burgeoning market. According to a recent Satista report, African Americans spent nearly a half-billion dollars on hair care alone in 2017. Reeves' goal is to tap into this stream of income while fulfilling her passion to help women of color embrace their unique beauty.



The event features A-list wellness educators such as Dr. Nina Ellis-Hervey who boasts 1 million social media followers on BeautifulBrwnBabyDol and hair loss specialist LaRonne Quarle. NJ Congresswoman Angela V. McKnight will speak about natural hair discrimination in the workplace in New Jersey. Rounding out the list of distinguished speakers is Monique Rodriguez, owner of the internationally known brand - Mielle Organics.



With 1 in every 2 shoppers choosing natural or organic products in their haircare regimen the NJNHB is poised to expose the health-conscious shopper to new and exciting products tailored for their needs.



Whether curly, kinky, twisted or a short hairdo, the NJNHB has products for the discerning lady.



About Keisha "Kei" Reeves

Keisha "Kei" Reeves is seizing the opportunity to highlight the needs of women of color in the haircare spectrum. Reeves, an MBA graduate of Keller Graduate School is a dynamic voice for the natural hair care community with a passion to see women of color embrace both their inner and outer beauty. Armed with an M.B.A. and years of self-taught survival skills, this mother of two understands what it takes to succeed in business. Kei is a sought after speaker, event planner and author of the uplifting wellness guide: "Single Moms Rock! How to Survive and Thrive as a Single Mom".



Suggested Topics or Interview Questions:



Kei, as a natural hair enthusiast- How does haircare play into our moods and mental health?



Kei, you have an M.B.A. in business. Why do you think the beauty industry continues to grow despite calls for a possible recession?



Why do you think women are moving towards natural haircare and rejecting techniques such as relaxers?



Press Contact:

Kei Reeves

Email: info@njhairexpo.com

Mobile: 732.309.2569



Facebook: njhairexpo Instagram: njhairexpo Website: njhairexpo.com