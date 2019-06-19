Kellville Vans LLC Forms Marketing Partnership with BizIQ

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Kellville Vans LLC, an RV rental supplier and experienced camping trip orchestrator, has announced a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency based in Phoenix, AZ, providing services to small business owners across North America.



Through its affiliation with BizIQ, Kellville Vans LLC is focused on improving its digital brand presence to increase the reach of its online RV booking in Salt Lake City, UT. Centrally located within just a few hundred miles of nine different national parks, the company is seeking to present itself as the authority on RV rental camping trips.



BizIQ is helping the company to recognize its digital goals through a robust overhaul of its online presence. The company uses up-to-date search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to help its clients rank better for local searches.



Kellville Vans LLC will benefit from a completely redesigned website, meant to facilitate easier online RV booking. The site also provides information about the company's fleet of RVs, as well as local-area camping destinations. The entire site is optimized for SEO, with offsite support in the form of an up-to-date Google Business Listing and other directory listings.



Kellville Vans LLC will also benefit from a strong content marketing push, courtesy of BizIQ. The company's website will feature regular blog posts outlining information about RV camping, regional camping destinations and more topics pertaining to the RV lifestyle. The site also provides multiple channels for customers to get in touch with the company about booking an RV online in Salt Lake City, UT.



"We're a very unique business that provides campers and travelers something that they can't always get elsewhere. When they're looking online for information about where to camp and how to get there, we want them to find us!" said Kelly Averett of Kellville Vans LLC. "BizIQ is helping us to refresh and improve our website, to attract more visitors and get more bookings, so we can provide more people with a truly authentic national parks camping experience!"



About Kellville Vans LLC

Conveniently located in Salt Lake City, UT, Kellville Vans LLC provides online RV booking for campers seeking to explore the Mountain Region of the United States. The company rents Class B RVs for travel to nearby Canyonlands National Park, Dinosaur National Monument, the Flaming Gorge area and Yellowstone National Park. For more information, please visit http://www.kellvillevans.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.