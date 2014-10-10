Kelly Cole - New Politically Charged Graphic T-Shirt Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --KELLY COLE – FALL COLLECTION – 2014



The Fall 2014 Collection is now in-store and online. Kelly and his business partner, Sean Hornbeak, are excited for the launch as it is the most evolved collection to date, pieces are showcased both from the highly anticipated and provocatively charged prescription drug graphic-T collection, as well as the newest additions to their core line: the Boyfriend T-shirt for women and the sleek, fitted Henley for men and women.



When asked about the concept behind the addiction inspired graphic artwork, the story turned out to be a personal as well as political one. Cole explained “Sean and I have both experienced addiction in different ways in our lives, so it’s a topic often discussed.” Inspired, Cole delved deep into research on the subject and became fascinated with the expansive growth of the prescription medication business within this country over the past decade. Cole continued, “The statistics I found were staggering. The idea that the USA equates to 4% of global population, yet we consume 80% of all prescription medications produced globally, is mind-boggling.” These findings not only sparked numerous conversations between the partners but also were in line with various shared ideas regarding the next collection. So when it came to decide what narrative they wanted to tell, this consequently became the obvious next graphic story for the brand. Agreeing, Sean added, “We want to shake it up with this collection and make people think.”



About Kelly Cole

Kelly Cole is a unisex clothing brand and Los Angeles retailer dedicated to making products in the USA and providing the highest level of quality and customer service in the tradition of classic American brands. The brand, as well as vintage rock t-shirts and other rare finds, is available online at http://www.kellycole.com, at its flagship store, located in District La Brea of Los Angeles, and select specialty boutiques including Maxfield & A'MAREE'S.