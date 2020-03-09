Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --Kelly Insurance Agency is pleased to announce the acquisition of Absolute Insurance in Boothwyn, PA, expanding the broad reach of Kelly Insurance into southern Delaware County, and capitalizing on Absolute's long-standing service reputation in the area.



Richard D. Mason, Jr., Absolute's owner, and Principal agent chose Kelly Insurance based on his relationship with Patrick J Kelly, owner, and Principal. Pat's family owned business model appealed to Rich as he elected to step away from day-to-day agency management. Rich Mason will continue to be involved as a part-time sales person for the newly combined agencies.



Knowing that daily agency operations will be taken care of was important to Absolute as they want what is best for their customers. The combination of these two successful agencies will provide efficiencies and options for both new and existing valued customers. With a host of carriers to choose from and trained staff in both locations, customers can select the best coverages at affordable rates.



Both Kelly and Absolute have served Pennsylvania customers for many years, as well as customers in DE, NJ, and MD. Kelly Insurance Agency has been serving their customers since 1984. Pat Kelly and three of his daughters are actively involved at the agency. The staff at Kelly Insurance is excited about the challenge of a new market area, and they look forward to working with customers in both locations.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency offers a range of auto insurance coverage options to Skippack PA, Collegeville PA, Trappe PA, Phoenixville PA, Limerick PA, Royersford PA, and the surrounding areas. Working with clients to gauge specific desires and needs, the independent agents at Kelly Insurance Agency develop personal relationships with clients to ensure the best auto insurance options available. From plans that meet the minimum state coverage requirements in Pennsylvania to auto insurance plans that surpass minimum requirements and provide additional protection, Kelly Insurance Agency presents clients with all their options for optimal results and satisfaction.



For more information, please visit www.kellyins.com.