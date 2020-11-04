Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2020 --Kelly Insurance Agency is pleased to announce that Torri Insurance Agency in Philadelphia has joined the Kelly Insurance family. This further expands the geographic reach of Kelly Insurance in Delaware and Philadelphia Counties and capitalizes on Torri's experience and service reputation. Torri will now be joining the Kelly location in Boothwyn, PA. Kelly Insurance Group acquired Absolute Insurance in Boothwyn earlier this year.



The combination of these successful agencies provides additional options from which customers can choose. The offerings in terms of carriers and coverages, the experienced agents, and the focus on service are key at both locations. The staff at Kelly Insurance is excited about this new opportunity and looking forward to working with customers in both the Trappe and Boothwyn offices. For the health and safety of both customers and employees, in-person service is currently available by appointment while phone service is always available.



Family owned and operated, Kelly Insurance has been serving southeastern PA since 1984 from its first location in Trappe, Montgomery County, PA. The Trappe location is well known to those in Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Phoenixville, and Skippack. Among the offerings it handles are Auto Insurance, Homeowners Insurance, Life Insurance, Group Benefits, and Health Insurance. Give them a call at 610-489-9442.



For more information, please visit www.kellyins.com.