Trappe, PA -- 09/24/2019 --Kelly Insurance of Trappe PA is challenging its own local residents, as well as those in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, and Skippack PA, to know their current liability limits on their car insurance. The point the agency is trying to make is that few drivers are familiar with their car insurance coverage and if it is truly sufficient to meet their needs.



Kelly Insurance is ready to work with customers in Pennsylvania to find them the right car insurance for the right price. As a customer-driven company, the agency is about listening to the customer, explaining the often confusing insurance questions and then recommending coverage options with one or multiple carriers. Some customers are looking for the minimum car insurance at the cheapest rates while others are looking for more comprehensive coverage including but not limited to higher liability or property damage limits, first-party benefits and towing/rental car coverage. Since 1984, the agents at Kelly Insurance have been trusted with finding the right car insurance for their customers time and time again.



It is with this experience that Kelly Insurance Agency has found people may be looking for the minimum car insurance requirements for the state of Pennsylvania, but don't know what coverage would really protect their financial security. In answering the above question – consumers should be aware of liability coverage, property damage liability coverage, and uninsured motorist coverage, among others. After all, approximately 7.6% of all drivers in PA have no car insurance. Should drivers get hit by an uninsured or underinsured driver, they may be responsible for covering their own injuries and property damage.



If drivers are not familiar with their own car insurance or the impact of carrying only "state minimum" limits, Kelly Insurance Agency welcomes them to call their office. As an independent agency, Kelly Insurance will be able to search for the right car insurance to meet their needs while finding competitive rates.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency offers car insurance to people in and around Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA. Visit the site at www.kellyins.com/.