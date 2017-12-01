Kelly Insurance Agency Connects Clients with Property Insurance

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2017 --Kelly Insurance Agency is located in Trappe, Pennsylvania, and they have been assisting local residents since 1984. They offer many different types of insurance, including property insurance. Homeowners insurance is important as a safety net for consumers, and mortgage lenders require it.



There are several components of standard residential property insurance policies. The first portion is dwelling insurance. This would cover repairs or rebuilding of the actual structure if it is damaged due to an event covered in the policy.



Most policies also pay for repairs or reconstruction of structures that are not part of the main home, like the garage. There is also insurance for your personal property. Homeowners can choose the level of coverage that they want to carry. Personal property insurance can cover a percentage of the value of lost property, or all of it. The premium is based on the amount and extent of the coverage.



Sometimes a homeowner is displaced after an event that damages a home. Property insurance can cover the expenses that may be incurred during displacement. These would include things like temporary housing and meals. A standard residential property insurance policy will include liability insurance as well. This protects homeowners from personal exposure if a lawsuit was to be initiated after someone was injured on the insured property.



In addition to these components that are many optional forms of coverage available such as flood insurance or sewer backup coverage. People with homes in low-lying areas should certainly consider these coverage options but there are others. Kelly Insurance has experienced agents who can help you sort through all the choices and select what is right for you.



Kelly Insurance Agency is a long-standing Trappe, Pennsylvania insurance resource. They offer property insurance, motor vehicle insurance, life insurance, and business insurance.