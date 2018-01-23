Kelly Insurance Agency Explains Auto Insurance Options

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency is located in Trappe, Pennsylvania, and they offer auto insurance along with other forms of coverage. People that have owned cars for many years often have a pretty good understanding of the types of coverage that are available. However, there are those that have never really looked into it, and newer drivers may not know much about auto insurance at all.



Working with a local independent insurance agency rather than a single national company can be a very good choice for people that want to gain a thorough understanding of their options. Kelly Insurance Agency is a family owned and operated business that was founded in 1984. They bring a great deal of experience to the table, and they are more than glad to provide valuable information to their clients.



Drivers can face a lot of risks, but fortunately, most auto insurance packages include the types of coverage that can provide total protection. One example is bodily injury liability coverage. As the term suggests, this would provide compensation for drivers and passengers that are injured in an accident caused by the insured individual. Property damage liability insurance is also generally included.



Collision coverage pays for damages to the insured person's vehicle after a collision with another driver. It would also cover damages caused by a collision with a stationary object, like a wall or a fence. Uninsured motorist coverage can be included as well. This would cover damages that were caused by someone who had no auto insurance at all.



Underinsured motorist coverage would make up the difference between the policy limits of an at-fault driver and the total damages (up to the limit of the underinsured motorist policy). Comprehensive auto insurance can add a layer of protection for total peace of mind. This form of coverage would apply to events like natural disasters, fires, vandalism, and thievery.



