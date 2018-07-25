Kelly Insurance Agency Is a Trusted Home Insurance Resource

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency is a Trappe, Pennsylvania home insurance resource that has been serving their community since 1984. In addition to the work they do for clients in their own town, they also assist people from nearby communities like Skippack, Limerick, Phoenixville, Collegeville, and Royersford among others. Kelly has been able to withstand the test of time because they provide top-quality service, and place an emphasis on sincere, honest communication.



Home insurance is a must for all property owners, and it is important to understand all options that are available so that fully informed decisions can be made. Kelly Insurance Agency is very strong in this area, and they answer all questions and provide detailed explanations to all of their home insurance clients. At the end of the process, homeowners can go forward with the knowledge that they have the right home insurance coverage.



Many homeowners are not aware of the fact that standard home insurance does not cover certain types of disastrous situations. Flood damage is not covered under a typical homeowners insurance policy, key information for owners of homes built in flood zones. It is important for these homeowners to carry flood insurance as a separate policy beyond their home insurance. In addition to the peace of mind that will provide the policyholder, mortgage companies will require flood insurance on homes that are in vulnerable areas.



Earthquake damage is also not covered under a standard home insurance policy. The good news is that Kelly Insurance Agency can provide clients with earthquake insurance coverage. Fire damage is covered when a homeowner has a basic home insurance policy, but Kelly can help homeowners make sure their policy limits are sufficient to rebuild their home.



Kelly Insurance Agency can provide other types of property insurance for local clients. They can obtain coverage for people that own rental properties, townhouses, condominiums, and mobile homes. This agency can also connect business owners with commercial building insurance.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

