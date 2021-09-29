Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Kelly Insurance Group recommends that clients have their home insurance reviewed once a year. There are a couple of reasons for annual reviews.



First, having a professional look over home insurance policies can help the policyholder understand any new terms, and review coverages as well as exclusions. This is very important because a home's condition, the environment, and carriers' policy language can change every year.



An independent agent reviews the policy for many factors including home value, improvements since the last review, planned updates and more. Although coverage is explained when a policy is purchased, and most know Flood damage is usually excluded, do the know what coverage exists for severe storm damage or a neighbor's fallen tree? And suppose a homeowner has acquired a collection of jewelry, artwork, or other valuables. It is sometimes necessary to add special additional protection for these.



When customers look at premium is due for their home insurance renewal, they might be surprised by price increases. This could be due to general rate increases their company implemented in the area, the current replacement value, repairs or other considerations. The premium is one of the things that can be explained by an agent during the review.



Homeowners are encouraged to call Kelly Insurance Group and schedule an annual home insurance review for homes in Phoenixville, PA, Limerick, PA, Skippack, PA, Collegeville, PA, Trappe, PA, Royersford, PA and surrounding areas.



