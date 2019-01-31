Kelly Insurance Agency Offers Solid Business Insurance

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --Members of the business community in Collegeville, Limerick, Phoenixville, Skippack, and Royersford, Pennsylvania have a valuable local resource. Kelly Insurance Agency provides business insurance for clients that live in these communities, and they have developed a very strong reputation. The agency was originally founded in 1984, and they have continually grown through the referrals that they receive from their many satisfied customers.



It is important for all businesses to carry the appropriate levels of coverage but many decision-makers do not fully understand all of the commercial insurance options that are available. One of the great strengths of the people at Kelly Insurance Agency is their dedication to communicating with their clients. They provide detailed explanations of policy "fine print," and they answer questions thoroughly.



Kelly Insurance Group can obtain coverage from a number of different top rated providers. As a result, their customers can choose the business insurance products that ideally suit their needs.



One form of business insurance they often obtain is commercial motor vehicle insurance. They are very flexible, so they can get coverage for one vehicle, a small handful of cars or trucks, or a large fleet. Kelly Insurance Agency can connect clients with commercial property insurance as well.



Business liability insurance will protect a business if they are the target of a lawsuit. It will also apply to property damage and claims of reputational harm. Of course, there will be a certain policy limit when business liability insurance is purchased, and the person obtaining the coverage can choose the limit.



It can be hard to know exactly how much business liability coverage is needed. There is another type of coverage called umbrella insurance that can be added. This would pay out an additional benefit if the policyholder is liable for damages that exceed the liability insurance limits.



Business Interruption Insurance is also available and can provide peace of mind. If a business is damaged by fire or some other covered event, the business property insurance will cover the damages. However, it would not cover the loss of revenue if the enterprise has to be shut down for an extended period of time. Business interruption insurance would pay out a benefit under these circumstances.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency provides business insurance for people in Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Phoenixville, and Limerick, Pennsylvania.