Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2021 --Purchasing auto insurance can be confusing, especially for first-time buyers. By learning the basics on how to get the best value, clients can save on auto insurance and feel confident knowing they have adequate coverage. Kelly Insurance and Travelers, a leading provider of auto and homeowners insurance, offers these tips to lead clients in the right direction when purchasing auto insurance coverage.



- Safe Driving- Drivers with good driving records can save as much as 60 percent over drivers who cause accidents.



- Enrolling In Driving Class. Drivers who complete a state-approved defensive driving course, or drivers under the age of 21 who take a driver training course, could qualify for auto insurance savings.



- Purchasing Vehicles With Safety Features- Safety features such as anti-lock brakes, alarms, airbags, automatic seat belts, and other security features can provide drivers with savings.



- Choosing Higher Deductible- Higher deductibles (what policyholders pay before the insurance policy kicks in) can mean paying less for an auto insurance policy.



- Eliminating Unnecessary Coverages- Drivers with vehicles of little cash value should consider eliminating "collision" or "comprehensive" coverage, which pays for damages to or theft of vehicles.



- Insuring Multiple Vehicles With The Same Company- This can provide policyholders with additional savings.



- Insuring Cars and Home With The Same Company- Policyholders could save money by purchasing more than one type of policy with the same insurance company (for example, an auto policy and a homeowner's policy). The more business clients give insurance companies, the more value they receive as a customer.



- Low-Mileage Discounts- Carpoolers and drivers with low mileage may be eligible for discounts.



- Checking For Student Discounts- Discounts such as a good student credit for maintaining a B average, or drivers living away from home due to continued education could mean paying less for auto insurance.



- Buying A Safer Car- Purchasing cars with safety features can reduce repair costs and insurance expenses. Policyholders can check crash-test reports, repair records and manufacturer recalls when considering a new vehicle. A consumer protection magazine can be very useful as well as car sites on the internet.



Established in 1984, Kelly Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency offering a full range of insurance products including Auto, HOME, LIFE, Life, Health, Medicare Supplements and Business Insurance. Kelly Insurance is a member of the Spring Ford and Perkiomen Valley Chambers of Commerce and supports local Food Banks and First Responder groups in their community.



For information and quotes on insurance coverage, visit Kelly Insurance at 212 W Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426 or call 610-489-9442.



About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. The company's diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has operations in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.