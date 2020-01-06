Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --Kelly Insurance Agency provides auto insurance coverage that meets minimum legal requirements in the state of Pennsylvania to residents of Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA.



Having auto insurance coverage is not only a good idea, but it's also required by law in the state of Pennsylvania. In an effort to better protect all drivers on the road, Pennsylvania has implemented minimum requirements for auto insurance coverage.



All automobile owners in PA must have bodily injury liability coverage with limits no less than $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. These limits may not be sufficient in the event of a claim. Higher limits are often recommended for adequate protection. Bodily injury liability coverage protects you in the event of a car accident if an injured person files a claim against you.



Every automobile owner in Pennsylvania needs to have property damage liability coverage with minimum limits of $5,000. This coverage helps protect your liability in the event of damage to someone else's property or vehicle.



Not all automobile owners abide by the minimum auto insurance requirements. For their own added protection, all drivers should consider purchasing uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Minimum limits available are $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. Note that Pennsylvania automobile owners may opt-out of this specific kind of automobile coverage however it is not recommended.



Finally, all drivers in Pennsylvania must have first-party medical expense coverage in a minimum amount of $5,000. This provides medical expense coverage in the case of an accident regardless of fault. Your own auto insurance is responsible for your medical costs up to the limits of your policy. After your limit is reached, your own health insurance must then pick up the rest of your injury expenses.



Kelly Insurance Agency provides auto insurance coverage that meets and exceeds the minimum legal requirements in the state of Pennsylvania. With a wide range of coverage options, Kelly Insurance Agency offers a selection of additional auto insurance coverage options for extra protection.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Serving the communities of Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA, Kelly Insurance Agency has gained a reputation for quality insurance solutions that take into consideration your unique requirements and coverage needs. With a dedication to your protection, Kelly Insurance aims to provide you with personalized insurance that keeps you protected at home and on the road. Visit their website to learn more about the insurance coverage they provided: www.kellyins.com.