Kelly Insurance Agency Provides Business Insurance in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Comprehensive Business Insurance Coverage



This agency makes things easy for members of the business community, because they offer many different types of commercial insurance under one roof. Business property insurance is one form of coverage that clients can obtain through Kelly Insurance. This would protect the structure itself in the event of a fire or some other covered event that caused damage. It would typically cover things like outdoor signs and fences as well. Exact terms can vary, but inventory, equipment, and furniture would also be covered under standard business insurance policies that protect commercial property.



Commercial auto insurance is a must for all businesses with commercial vehicles on the roadways. This is an area of specialization for Kelly Insurance Agency. They can work with businesses that have a single vehicle, mid-size clients, and larger companies that have commercial fleets.



There are other types of business insurance that can cover specific issues that may arise that would not be covered under the standard commercial property insurance policy. Equipment breakdown insurance fits into this category, and many people will choose to carry debris removal insurance and glass insurance. Another form of coverage is business interruption insurance that would provide benefits if unforeseen events were to force a business to close its doors temporarily.



Business liability insurance is important for all commercial enterprises, even very small operations. This business insurance coverage provides assistance to policyholders that are sued for damages. For example, if a customer was to suffer injuries after falling down in a restaurant due to the negligence of the owner, the insurer would provide a defense and pay for covered damages if necessary up to the limit of the policy.



This agency provides quality business insurance coverage at affordable prices, and they go the extra mile to provide top notch service. The fact that they have been around for over 30 years speaks volumes about their customer satisfaction rate.



Kelly Insurance Agency is a provider of business insurance in Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.