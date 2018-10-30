Kelly Insurance Agency Provides Business Insurance in Trappe, PA

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --Kelly Insurance Agency is a leading business insurance provider with offices in Trappe, Pennsylvania. This location allows people in Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Phoenixville, Limerick, and surrounding areas to obtain business insurance from the agency.



When prospective clients evaluate a company, they consider its longevity. If a business has been able to withstand the test of time, they must have consistently maintained a very high client satisfaction rate. Kelly Insurance Agency was founded in 1984, and it has always been a family-owned and operated business. What is also quite impressive is that they have actually served multiple generations of the same local families.



Business insurance is a must, and there are many different forms of coverage available through Kelly Insurance Agency. They can obtain commercial property insurance for their clients, and they can also connect business decision-makers with workers' compensation coverage. People looking for liability coverage can rely on this agency, and they offer business crime insurance and business interruption insurance as well.



With business liability insurance, if a company is the target of a lawsuit, the damages can sometimes exceed the business liability policy limits. This can potentially force an enterprise to close its doors. People that want to add an extra layer of protection can purchase a form of business insurance called umbrella insurance. This coverage would provide additional financial support above and beyond the limits of the basic liability insurance.



Many businesses have commercial vehicles on the roadways. It is very important for these companies to carry the appropriate levels of commercial auto, truck, or van insurance. This is another area of specialization for Kelly Insurance Agency. They can obtain commercial motor vehicle coverage for clients with single vehicles on the roadways, and on the other end of the spectrum, they can get commercial car and truck insurance for large fleets.



One of the many things that sets this company apart from many others is their firm commitment to client communication. They answer all questions thoroughly because they sincerely want the people they serve to get the appropriate coverage for their business needs. Since they have so much experience, they are certainly in a position to pass along a deep store of business insurance knowledge.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency provides business insurance in Collegeville, Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, and Royersford, Pennsylvania.