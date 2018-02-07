Kelly Insurance Agency Provides Residential and Commercial Property Insurance

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2018 --There is a highly regarded, long-standing insurance agency in Trappe, Pennsylvania that is a fantastic community resource. Kelly Insurance Agency offers property insurance and other types of coverage under one convenient roof. On the residential side of things, they can obtain homeowners insurance from multiple different insurance providers. This gives their clients freedom of choice. They can examine offerings from these different insurers and select the one that best fits a customer's needs.



When landlords take out property insurance, their interests are protected with regard to the structure that they are leasing out. However, their renters' belongings are not protected by the homeowner's insurance their landlord carries. Renters insurance can fill this gap, and Kelly Insurance Agency can connect clients with this form of coverage. In addition to protection against personal property losses, renters insurance will also include personal liability coverage.



Individual homeowners rely on Kelly Insurance Agency, and the agency serves members of the local business community as well. They offer commercial property insurance for all different types of businesses, and they work closely with their clients to make sure that they understand all their options. In addition to commercial property insurance, they offer commercial motor vehicle insurance, liability insurance, worker's compensation and other types of business insurance.



This agency has been serving their community for well over three decades and counting. They can definitely obtain rock solid insurance coverage from highly reputable companies. At the same time, they place an emphasis on honest, sincere client communication. This is something that sets them apart from impersonal large companies that operate out of distant call centers. Plus, it is comforting for their clients to know that they can directly contact their local insurance agent at any time.



Learn more here: http://www.kellyins.com.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

Kelly Insurance Agency is a Trappe, Pennsylvania agency that was established in 1984. They offer residential and commercial property insurance to local clients along with other forms of coverage.