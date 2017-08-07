Kelly Insurance Emphasizes the Value of Umbrella Insurance

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Many people look at insurance in the wrong light, and as a result, they never consider umbrella insurance. These individuals go forward with the idea that the law requires motor vehicle owners to carry insurance, so it is a necessary evil. They purchase the minimum amount of coverage that is required by law. A similar dynamic can exist when it comes to mortgage company insurance requirements for homeowners and landlords.



It is rather hard to understand why so many people think that the statistics do not apply to them. There are approximately 15,000 traffic accidents each and every day, resulting in countless serious injuries and dozens of deaths. None of the people who are involved in these crashes wake up in the morning thinking they are going to be in an accident.



There can be some serious liability issues surrounding a motor vehicle accident. This is why umbrella insurance is something that everyone should consider. The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group is a longstanding agency that serves people in Royersford, Skippack, Collegeville, and other surrounding communities in southeastern Pennsylvania. The agency has been a pillar of their community for over three decades, they are still a family owned business. They have seen it all as they say, and they make a point of emphasizing the value of umbrella insurance.



This type of insurance protects people from personal liability that exceeds the value of their standard insurance coverage. In the state of Pennsylvania, drivers who register motor vehicles are only required to carry $15,000 worth of bodily injury liability insurance, and they have to carry $5000 of property damage liability insurance. If someone who is carrying this minimal amount of coverage was to cause an accident that seriously injured someone, this $15,000 would not go very far. The individual that caused the accident would be personally liable for damages that exceeded these policy limits.



Umbrella insurance can be purchased to provide protection beyond the policy limits. Plus, it will cover some types of situations that would not be covered by the standard motor vehicle insurance coverage. By increasing bodily injury limits to required minimums, people can be eligible for Umbrella protection to supplement auto coverage. In addition to the automotive side of things, umbrella insurance can also be useful to provide added protection for landlords who can be sued by people who get injured on rented property.



About The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been providing umbrella insurance and other forms of coverage to people in Collegeville, Royersford, and Skippack, Pennsylvania for over 30 years.