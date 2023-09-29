Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2023 --When clients work with family-owned Kelly Insurance Group, they can expect to understand the car insurance that they choose. There are many vehicle owners in Phoenixville, Royersford, Skippack, Limerick, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas that aren't clear about all aspects of Auto Insurance. Many times, it's the insurance jargon used. Kelly Insurance Group strives to make policy language and terms easily understood by everyone.



Some vehicle owners are unaware of the factors that affect the premiums that they pay. A car owner's insurance rates can go up when they have accidents or speeding tickets, for example. Other factors include, but aren't limited to, the age of the vehicle, engine size, body type, and the expected costs to repair that make and model of vehicle after a claim.



Vehicle owners should work with their agent from Kelly Insurance Group to find out about any discounts that the car insurance company may offer. Many find they qualify for several discounts that reduce their insurance rates significantly.



Kelly Insurance Group is a family-owned agency that takes pride in taking good care of their customers, both individuals and businesses. Providing the right car insurance policy is part of their commitment.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart and affordable risk management solutions for both personal and commercial customers since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Royersford, Skippack, Limerick, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Those interested are encouraged to visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.