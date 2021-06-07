Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Protecting businesses from risk is the goal of commercial insurance. From general liability, commercial property, professional liability, and workers' compensation to contractors insurance, business crime insurance, errors & omissions insurance, builder's risk insurance, and business interruption insurance, the staff at Kelly Insurance Group can help find the right protection for each business. Working with top-quality insurance carriers allows them to provide quality risk management solutions for every client.



Kelly Insurance Group was founded by Patrick J. Kelly and is a family-owned and operated, independent insurance agency. Since 1984, the team has worked for the people of Collegeville, Trappe, Phoenixville, Limerick and Royersford, Pennsylvania, providing them with homeowners, auto, commercial, life, and health insurance, along with Medicare Supplements and Group Benefits insurance. They also provide auto tag and notary services. Providing peace of mind by offering fast quotes, and quality customer service is the goal each day, and the reason generations of families turn to Kelly Insurance for professional, personal service.



Kelly Insurance Group works with top-rated insurance carriers, to offer options when commercial insurance is needed. You can count on them to provide you with competitive rates from various carriers, and to help design a risk management plan to protect your business against known and potential risks.



For more information on commercial insurance for business in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, PA., and surrounding areas, call Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



About Kelly Insurance Group

For more than 3 decades, Kelly Insurance Group has been helping the residents of Pennsylvania find the right insurance for their needs. This family-owned agency understands that providing quality risk management solutions to their clients is an important job, which they are honored to have.