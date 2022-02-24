Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --Kelly Insurance Group, a family-owned insurance business focusing on people, is proud to offer commercial insurance options in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Businesses have a great need to protect the investments they have in equipment, people, and other resources, and having the right commercial insurance is one way to do that.



Every business is different, from the services or goods they offer to the people working there. Kelly Insurance Group will search and builds a portfolio tailored to individual business needs.



Those who offer professional services, such as accounting services, legal services, medical services, and others might need to have professional liability insurance coverage. Many businesses have vehicles used in the course of what they do. Those vehicles and their drivers need to be insured. There are many other examples of coverage designed to protect businesses. Kelly Insurance Group helps business owners review their insurance to be confident they have the right policies. Contractors insurance, business interruption insurance, errors, and omissions insurance, and many other potential policies are available to deal with a company's unique needs. Call a Kelly agent to discuss what options would work for you.



Kelly Insurance Group is a family-owned insurance agency that takes pride in taking good care of families, businesses, and future interests. Providing the right residential and commercial insurance policies is part of their commitment to ensuring that everyone has the right protection.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart, affordable personal and commercial risk management solutions since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.