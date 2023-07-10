Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2023 --Kelly Insurance Group, a family-owned insurance business, has been helping families protect what is typically their largest investment for more than 30 years in Phoenixville, Skippack, Collegeville, Limerick, Royersford, Trappe, and the surrounding areas.



Homeowners insurance provides protection for homeowners as well as their mortgage lenders. Kelly's agents can help homeowners find the right insurance for their home or dwelling, plus any attached structure such as a garage. Most people take out some sort of loan or mortgage to purchase property. Lenders usually require homeowners insurance be in place prior to agreeing to lend money.



While property owners sometimes think insurance protection is going to be expensive, most often it is affordable, especially considering expenses that can be incurred without insurance. If clients have a claim that stems from a weather event, such as a lightning strike, or from an accident, such as a vehicle striking a home, it can easily cost many thousands of dollars for repairs.



Homeowners insurance policies also offer families the ability to have their living expenses covered by the insurance company when their home is damaged. If a home is unlivable after a loss, insurance can cover the cost of a place to live until repairs are completed.



Working with an independent insurance agency like Kelly Insurance Group provides homeowners with the ability to get multiple quotes for coverage. They can help to answer questions about different policies so homeowners get the right policy without paying more than they should.



Kelly Insurance Group is a family-owned agency that takes pride in taking good care of their clients' families, businesses, and future interests. Providing the right homeowners insurance policies is part of their commitment to ensuring that their clients are protected.



About Kelly Insurance Group

