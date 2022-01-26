Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --Kelly Insurance Group, a local family-owned business, is proud to offer insurance options for both residential and commercial customers in Royersford, Limerick, Phoenixville, Skippack, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. From homeowners' insurance to vehicle insurance to a wide range of business insurance policies, Kelly Insurance Group can get you the proper coverage.



Kelly Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency. This means that they work for their customers to find the right coverage they need for the lowest cost by representing a number of different insurance companies. They excel at matching you with the company best suited for your situation.



Kelly Insurance Group can help residential customers insure their home, vehicles, and other important items that require protection and coverage. While homeowners have their own policy for both the home and the contents in that home, renters should also have a policy to protect their personal belongings. Vehicles of all kinds, special jewelry, umbrella policies and more are all things that Kelly Insurance Group can help insure.



Businesses also need to have the right insurance, and Kelly Insurance Group can help protect them. Whether you own an accounting office, are a home builder, plumber, lawyer, sell outdoor equipment, or any other business, having the right protection is key to ensuring your business is around for many years. General liability policies, professional liability policies, workers compensation policies, commercial autos & fleet policies, and many others are offered with Kelly Insurance.



Kelly Insurance takes pride in taking good care of your family, your business and your future interests. Providing the right residential and commercial insurance policies is part of their commitment to ensuring that you have the right protection.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart and affordable risk management solutions for both personal and commercial customers since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.