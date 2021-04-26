Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2021 --A home is one of life's most important investments, keeping it properly maintained can help homeowners reduce the risk of losses and ensure the safety of occupants. Just in time for spring, Kelly Insurance Group and Travelers, a leading provider of auto and homeowners insurance, offers maintenance tips to prepare homeowners for warm weather and year-round safety:



1. Inspect Smoke Detectors - Homeowners should ensure that there is one smoke detector on each floor. Testing detectors regularly and changing batteries every six months, is crucial to home safety.



2. Checking Light Bulbs - Checking bulbs in all fixtures ensures that lights are the correct wattage (as recommended by the manufacturer).



3. Replacing Lamps That Use High-Producing Bulbs - Replacing lamps (such as halogen lamps) with fluorescent bulbs allows lamps to operate at cooler temperatures, reducing fire risks.



4. Electrical Outlet Examination - Checking outlets for potential fire hazards, such as frayed wires or loose-fitting plugs, ensures home safety. Homeowners should not overload electrical outlets, fuse boxes, extension cords, or any other power source.



5.Fire Extinguisher Accessibility - Homeowners should keep multi-function fire extinguishers filled and ready for operation.



6. Air Conditioning Inspection - A professional HVAC inspector can help homeowners reduce fire hazards caused by air conditioning units.



7. Checking Roofs - From damages, accumulated debris, gutter build-up, and more, homeowners need to inspect their roofs and address areas of concern to prevent hazards.



8. Water Heater Check - Homeowners should check for leaks and corrosion around water heaters; they should also remove trash and other buildup that could cause fires or damages.



9. Cleaning and/or Replacing Furnace Filters - Dirty filters decrease airflow and can put homes at risk.



10. Cleaning Dryer Exhaust Duct - Cleaning dryer ducts should include cleaning the space under dryers and the removal of lint, dust, and material.



11. Washing Machine Hose Inspection - Homeowner should check hoses and replace hoses that show signs of wear or leakage with stronger reinforced hoses. Turning off the water when not in use prevents water damage when hoses break.



12. Yard Work - Homeowners need to remove all dead trees and keep healthy trees and bushes trimmed and away from utility wires.



13. Safe Storage of Oil & Gas - Homeowners need to keep all tools, substances, and lawn equipment in a vented, secured area.



14. Repairing Driveway & Walkways - Cracked, broken, or uneven walkways & driveways can make walking and driving spaces uneven and potentially dangerous for homeowners and guests.



