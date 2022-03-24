Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --Kelly Insurance Group can shop the insurance market to provide the right auto insurance for residents of Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Whether insuring cars, trucks, SUVs or other vehicles, Kelly Insurance can help find the right coverage.



As an independent insurance provider, Kelly Insurance represents several different insurance companies enabling them to find just the right coverage for your unique needs. Auto insurance coverages and rates can vary widely between insurance companies, and the Kelly team can help simplify the purchase decision. Their goal is client satisfaction.



While it is required that drivers have auto insurance, it is even more important that they understand what coverage they have. The terms can be confusing – liability, collision, underinsured motorists and so many more. All of these can have an impact not only on what you pay for auto insurance, but also what will be left for you to pay after an accident.



Kelly Insurance Group is a family-owned agency that takes pride in taking good care of the families and businesses in their community. Providing the right auto insurance is part of the agency's commitment to ensuring that customers are protected.



About Kelly Insurance Group

Kelly Insurance Group has been providing smart and affordable risk management solutions for personal and commercial insurance needs since 1984 for customers in Phoenixville, Skippack, Limerick, Royersford, Collegeville, Trappe, and the surrounding areas. Visit www.kellyins.com to learn more.