Kelly Insurance wants their business customers to be aware of updates needed to their insurance in preparation for seasonal business changes. This can pertain to both businesses that only operate during certain times of the year and also businesses with increased business activity or services during the months of October through January.



Here are some examples of seasonal business insurance for the upcoming holiday season:



1. Tree Farm – Liability protection from icy parking lot/slip and fall, damage to inventory, equipment protection, commercial auto insurance, and worker's compensation



2. Halloween Pop-up Store – Liability from accidents caused by products, damage to inventory, worker's compensation



3. Holiday Craft Store – Accident liability, inventory protection, worker's compensation



4. Fireworks Pop-up Store – Building liability, product liability, inventory damage, worker's compensation



Whether a small craft candle maker, a Halloween mask seller or a small fireworks reseller, if something goes wrong with the product, a third party is going to look for someone to be liable. Businesses also need to make sure they are covered for more than just liability. There are different insurance coverages needed for property and inventory, vehicle and workers' compensation. Given that some of these companies may only be open for a small part of the year and revenue needs to be maximized during the seasonal operation, any losses could be catastrophic.



Some additional unique dangers businesses face could revolve around the excitement of the holiday season. Customers in a hurry may neglect to see where they are stepping or walking. Employees may be working extended hours for additional holiday spending money. Temporary workers may not have the proper experience or knowledge for operating equipment or handling inventory. All these aspects and more could cause accidents not normally experienced throughout the year. All businesses are urged to think about additional upcoming seasonal insurance needs and Kelly Insurance is happy to be your insurance resource.



Kelly Insurance Agency has been helping businesses in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA and Trappe PA with their business insurance needs since 1984. As an independent agency, they work with many different carriers to over different coverage options for business insurance to match almost every budget. Business insurance is surprisingly affordable, and options are available for every level of size and risk.



One benefit of seasonal business insurance is the premium savings in only needing insurance when your business is active. Another benefit is making sure to have the insurance protection when business has increased activity. This insurance is essential, especially when it comes to liability.



