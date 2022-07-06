Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2022 --Erie Insurance awarded Kelly Insurance of Trappe, PA its 2022 Giving Network Agency of the Year Award for outstanding community service. In honor of the agency's efforts, Erie Insurance donated $3,000 to Daily Bread Community Food Bank in Collegeville, PA. Kelly Insurance employees regularly donate food and supplies to Daily Bread, often encouraging their customers to do so as well. Contributions of non-perishable food items have been incorporated into some agency contests like the agency's "Casual for a Cause" effort at the holidays. For the ability to dress down, employees bring in food items and compete as teams to see who fills the most boxes to donate.



Daily Bread is the third largest Food Bank in Montgomery County and has been serving area residents for over 24 years. It began by helping 20 families per month, growing to current day where about 600 individuals regularly benefit from their services. Their Mission is "to eliminate hunger in the Perkiomen area by providing residents in need with programs that provide food, promote the value of nutrition, increase self-sufficiency, and instill hope. In doing so, the Daily Bread food pantry helps to ensure that food relief has a more meaningful, enduring impact."



The agency says, "Erie Agents are known for their community involvement and service, so we are thrilled to be recognized for our activities in support of Daily Bread, and so thankful for the generous donation to the food bank by Erie Insurance."



The Erie Insurance Giving Network Agency of the Year award recognizes independent agencies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to the community through volunteerism.



Kelly Insurance offers a full line of property/casualty insurance products, including auto and homeowners insurance, as well as business and life insurance from Erie Insurance.



The agency is located at 212 W Main Street, Trappe, PA and 1507 Meetinghouse Road Boothwyn, PA and serves Montgomery, Delaware and surrounding counties. To learn more, visit www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.