Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Vacations should be a time spent having fun and relaxing. By taking a few extra precautions while traveling, individuals can prevent themselves, or their friends and family, from being a victim of crime. Kelly Insurance and Travelers, a leading provider of auto and homeowners insurance, offer these safety tips to help everyone have a fun and safe vacation:



1: Do not carry large amounts of cash. Use traveler's checks that can usually be replaced within 24 hours.



2: Use ATMs only during daylight hours. If one must be used after dark, try and find a well-lit, busy area such as a grocery store.



3: Leave copies of trip information with a trusted friend or family member at home. This includes credit card numbers, passport numbers, plane tickets and itinerary information, and phone numbers for credit card companies.



4: Keep credit cards, cash, passport, and plane tickets separate.



5: Wear a "money purse" underneath clothing that contains passport, phone numbers for credit card companies, and a small amount of cash, should a wallet get stolen.



6: Carry a "dummy" wallet in the back pocket, containing $20 which, in case of mugging, would satisfy the robber without draining the real source of funds.



7: Have mail delivery stopped while on vacation. Have a neighbor retrieve mail and newspapers while away, and ensure that they will be there every day. Nothing says an empty house like a stack of mail or newspapers at the front door.



8: Do not assume personal documents are not at risk when left in a hotel room. Lock them in a safe while the room is unoccupied.



9: Have separate ATM, debit, and credit cards, and make sure that a PIN is required for in-store use of a debit card, not only for the ATM.



10: For women, do not hang purses on the back of bathroom stall doors. It is very easy for someone to reach over the door and grab it.



11: Leave the checkbook at home. If checks are stolen, it's difficult to cancel them and track their use in the same way as a credit card. Plus, if someone attempts to falsely re-order checks, it may not be noticed until the bank statement is sent days or weeks later.



12: Only carry credit cards that will be used while on vacation. Leave cards for particular department stores or things like gas cards at home.



13: Remember that credit card numbers may be visible on plane tickets, so treat the same way as a credit card.



14: Cover ATM keypads when entering PIN numbers. People could be watching over the shoulder, or even from a distance, and then later attempt to steal a wallet and use this information.



15: Use common sense when traveling. Do not draw attention as a tourist. Avoid reading maps in a busy, high-traffic area, carry a camera in a tote bag rather than the carrying case, and do not flaunt large amounts of cash when removing money from a wallet or pocket.



Some homeowners, condo, or renters' insurance policies may cover loss or damage of personal items while traveling, up to specified limits. Take time before going on vacation to compile a personal property inventory, which helps determine the replacement cost of lost items. Document each item's year of purchase and original price. Items that may exceed policy limits, such as jewelry, cameras, and golf equipment need additional protection such as Travelers Valuable Items Insurance. To ensure property insurance coverage is sufficient, contact an independent insurance agent.



