Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2019 --Car owners can find the auto insurance they need in Southeastern Pennsylvania with Kelly Insurance. Kelly Insurance has been serving their local community for over three decades. The office is conveniently located for residents in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA.



Kelly Insurance offers auto insurance to fit all needs. Their agents will explain the different coverage and pricing options available to help consumers select the best policy to fits his or her needs, without paying for coverages that are not necessary. Kelly also makes sure all discounts you qualify for are applied to the policy.



In addition to auto insurance, Kelly Insurance offers coverage for vehicles that are on the water and off the road. Policies are available to cover boats, personal watercraft, and the trailers that carry them. For adventurous types who enjoys fun on land, there are policies that include coverages for recreational vehicles, off-road vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. Kelly Insurance also has coverage options for motorcycles and classic cars.



For more information about the many insurance options available from Kelly Insurance or to get a free quote, please visit www.kellyins.com or call at 610-489-9442.



About Kelly Insurance Agency

In business since 1984, Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group, LLC provides personal and commercial insurance policies for customers in Collegeville PA, Limerick PA, Phoenixville PA, Royersford PA, Skippack PA, and Trappe PA. Kelly Insurance offers a wide range of insurance products, including homeowners insurance, auto insurance, business insurance, health insurance, life insurance, medicare supplements and employee benefits.