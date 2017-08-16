Kelly Insurance Takes the Confusion out of Property Insurance Decisions

Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --People make very significant investments in their homes, and property insurance exists to protect their interests. Of course, most houses are financed, so mortgage lenders compel borrowers to carry the appropriate level of property insurance. There are many different decisions to make when the coverage is obtained, because consumers have choices with regard to deductibles and the details of the coverage. Plus, some types of risks are not covered in standard homeowners insurance policies, including flooding, termite infestation, and earthquake damage.



There is another complication that people must take into consideration when they are purchasing property insurance. There are countless insurance companies out there, and the premiums that they offer are going to vary. Most people do not have the time or the inclination to contact every insurer to conduct a cost comparison. Even if someone did, the "fine print" with regard to exactly what is and is not covered can be confusing at best, so it is hard to gauge the value equation. All of this can be even more complicated for the property insurance that businesses need.



The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group been helping people in Collegeville, Limerick, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania unravel these complexities for a very long time. This highly regarded company was founded back in 1984, and it is still family owned and operated. When consumers work with a local insurance agency to obtain property insurance, they develop a connection with an agent that can be contacted at any time. This is a far cry from the impersonal distant call centers that have become the norm.



A local agent can gain an understanding of each respective situation and explain all options with regard to the levels of coverage. Any questions will be answered, so fully informed decisions will be made. Kelly Insurance has relationships with numerous different highly regarded companies that provide property insurance coverage. They compare quotes and pass the information along to their clients.



At the end of the day, the property owners get the coverage they need at the lowest possible price point. And best of all, when their clients have a property insurance claim, assistance from an insurance agent that they know and trust will be just a phone call away.



The Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group provides property insurance and other types of coverage for clients in Royersford, Skippack, and other nearby cities in and around Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.