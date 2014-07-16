Ken Countess of the Countess Group Achieves Master Certification with Constant Contact

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Ken Countess, managing director of The Countess Group Marketing and Communications has become Master Certified by Constant Contact®, Inc., the trusted marketing advisor to more than 600,000 small organizations worldwide.



To achieve this Master Certification, the highest level of Constant Contact’s Solution Provider partner education, Ken has completed a rigorous curriculum with five levels of assessment. These assessments include a Constant Contact knowledge exam, proven customer satisfaction results, and an interview and consultation, among other significant measurements. This comprehensive program ensures that when a business chooses to work with a Master Certified Solution Provider, they are getting the services of an expert with proven results.



“I’m honored to have achieved Master Certified status as a Constant Contact Solution Provider,” said Countess. “What makes this distinction significant is that small businesses and non-profits can now feel more confident than ever that the marketing guidance they receive from The Countess Group is the best the industry has to offer.”



An award-winning marketer and an internationally recognized, accredited expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Ken has held executive management positions at several Fortune 100 companies and has been a senior partner at a 35-person marketing firm. While with such well-known companies as Motorola, Marriott and Caremark, Ken provided award-winning leadership for the fastest growing divisions of these industry leaders.



Over his 25+ year career, he has been responsible for the creation and delivery of multiple successful marketing and sales growth strategies, strategic messaging and communications, and change management programs for worldwide markets.



“Small businesses are inundated with solutions and services claiming to help achieve success—and while most could really benefit from that help, knowing which services to trust can be daunting,” said Arthur Steinert, vice president and general manager, channel partner sales and marketing, Constant Contact. “With a Master Certified Solution Provider, small business owners can feel confident that they are truly getting the best of the best. By completing Master Certification, Ken Countess has demonstrated advanced knowledge in online marketing best practices and a proven track record in delivering measurable results for the clients that seek the services of The Countess Group Marketing and Communications.”



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:

- Strategic Marketing

- Marketing Communications

- Corporate Communications

- Email Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Public Relations

- Internet/Website Development and Optimization

- Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

- Lead/Demand Generation

- Customer Relationship Management

- Sales Channel Development

- Sales Training and Support

- Trade Show Support



Learn more about The Countess Group at www.MarketYourBusiness.co (Editor’s note: not .com). Find us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/TheCountessGroup), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/CountessGroup), Google+ (http://www.google.com/+TheCountessGroup), YouTube(http://www.youtube.com/CountessGroup), Pinterest(http://www.pinterest.com/CountessGroup), and LinkedIn(http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-countess-group-ccg)



About Constant Contact, Inc.

Constant Contact helps small businesses do more business. We have been revolutionizing the success formula for small businesses, nonprofits, and associations since 1998, and today work with more than 600,000 customers worldwide. The company offers the only all-in-one online marketing platform that helps small businesses drive repeat business and find new customers. It features multi-channel marketing campaigns (newsletters/announcements, offers/promotions, online listings, events/registration, and feedback) combined with shared content, contacts, and reporting; free award-winning coaching and product support; and integrations with critical business tools – all from a single login. The company’s extensive network of educators, consultants/resellers, technology providers, franchises, and national associations offer further support to help small organizations succeed and grow. Through its Innovation Loft, Constant Contact is fueling the next generation of small business technology.



Constant Contact and the Constant Contact Logo are registered trademarks of Constant Contact, Inc. All Constant Contact product names and other brand names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Constant Contact, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.



