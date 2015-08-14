Ken Lentz Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for the Launch of Six Degrees Chat

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --The world of social media has seen noteworthy progress throughout the world over the last few years. Unfortunately, there is no social media at present that allows users to make friends and interact with them regardless of the language they speak. This barrier has deprived the social media users of connecting with people that do not speak the same language. Ken Lentz promises that his creation Six Degrees Chat will eliminate this limitation.



A game-changing approach to social media, Six Degrees Chat provides instant translation for all chat messages. As a result, users can make friends and communicate with them regardless of their mother tongue. Six Degrees Chat users will be able to send invitations seeking new friends to discuss any topic they want. It supports both two-person conversations as well as group chats. Users will also be able to follow their friends as they post new stories in their profile. Ken Lentz also wants to promote 'peace through friendship' with his revolutionary creation.



Talking about this advanced social media, Ken says, "Six Degrees makes all of this happen through the web technology we have already built as well as with the Android and iPhone companion apps. Access your profile on Six Degrees from your PC, your phone, your tablet…from anywhere."



Unfortunately, external funding support is required for the launch of Six Degrees Chat. Ken has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $57,000 for this project. Funds raised via Indiegogo will be spent on



- Hosting the sites

- Paying for the translation services

- Improving on the websites and companion apps



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1hwDzj8



The website of Six Degrees Chat is http://sixdegreeschat.com/



About Six Degrees Chat

Six Degrees Chat is the world's first social media platform created to destroy the language barrier amongst the users. It provides instant translation for all chat messages. As a result, users can make friends and communicate with them regardless of their mother tongue.