Kenn Gartner Concerts Inc. Becomes CAASB Member

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --The California Association of Accredited Small Business has announced that Kenn Gartner Concerts Inc., a prominent certified teacher of music in the Bay area, has become an accredited CAASB Member Organization.



As of October 8, 2014, the CAASB has successfully verified that Kenn Gartner Concerts Inc., maintains prompt resolution of consumer complaints and honest advertising practices.



Dr. Kenn Gartner is a pianist, conductor, and nationally certified teacher of music, both piano and voice. Dr. Gartner has nearly 50 years of industry experience, including a PhD in Performance and an M.S. in Music Education with emphasis on Musicology. Kenn Gartner Concerts Inc. remains nationally recognized.



"We confirm all member organizations closely uphold our Membership Standards," stated Jaren Bradford, an account manager with the CAASB, "because we realize the importance of assuring consumer trust." In 2014, the CAASB continues to restrict membership to only selected companies. Each business goes through a strict verification process prior being offered membership.



About Kenn Gartner Concerts Inc.

For more information on the services of Dr. Kenn Gartner, please visit http://www.kenngartner.com